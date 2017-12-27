Breaking News

St. Petersburg explosion: Putin says blast was terror attack

By Mary Ilyushina and Lawrence Davidson, CNN

Updated 3:10 AM ET, Thu December 28, 2017

Firefighters outside a Perekrestok supermarket in St. Petersburg where an explosion injured 10 people.
Moscow (CNN)More than a dozen people were injured in an explosion at a St. Petersburg supermarket Wednesday, according to Russian state media.

President Vladimir Putin called the blast a "terror attack" during an address to military officers Thursday in Moscow, calling for a full investigation.
Preliminary data shows that an explosive device found at the scene contained 200 grams (7 ounces) of TNT, state-run RIA news agency reported. The device was inside a locker at a chain supermarket called Perekrestok, located in an entertainment complex.
Firefighters respond to the blast at the Perekrestok supermarket in Kalinina Square.
Tass reported that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal investigation into the explosion, citing Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative for the committee.
    The city has been a target for at least one other explosion this year. Fourteen people were killed and dozens more were injured on April 3 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives in the city's metro system.
    The April explosion, which has been linked to terrorism, occurred on a passenger train traveling through a tunnel in the center of the city.

    CNN's Alla Eshchenko contributed to this report.