Nine hospitalized after TNT blast in St. Petersburg, state media says

Moscow (CNN) Nine people were hospitalized after a blast inside a store in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, state-run news outlets Tass and Sputnik reported Wednesday, citing local officials.

A total of 10 people were injured, Sputnik said.

Preliminary data shows that an explosive device found at the scene contained 200 grams (7 ounces) of TNT, state-run RIA news agency reported. The device was inside a locker at a chain supermarket called Perekrestok, located in an entertainment complex.

Firefighters respond to the blast at the Perekrestok supermarket in Kalinina Square.

Tass reported that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal investigation into the explosion, citing Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative for the committee.

