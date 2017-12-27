London (CNN) Prince Harry avoided a potential diplomatic tangle over the guest list for his wedding to the American actor Meghan Markle on Wednesday, saying plans had yet to be finalized.

Asked on a BBC radio program whether he would invite former US President Barack Obama, Harry said a guest list had not yet been put together.

There has been speculation in the UK media that the White House might take offense if the couple decide to invite Barack and Michelle Obama, with whom they are friends, but not President Donald Trump.

Harry was asked whether his friendship with Obama warranted an invitation to the wedding, while guest-editing a BBC radio program for which he had taped an interview with the former US President.

"We haven't put the invites or the guest list together yet so who knows whether he's going to be invited or not. I wouldn't want to ruin that surprise."

Then-US President Barack Obama meets with Prince Harry at the White House in October 2015.

Read More