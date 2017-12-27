Holiday photo offers rare glimpse of Michael Jackson's children

Story highlights Paris Jackson posted a rare photo of herself and her two brothers

The youngest Jackson, now 15, has mostly shunned the spotlight

(CNN) Fans are excited about seeing Michael Jackson's three children together for Christmas.

Daughter Paris Jackson, 19, posted a photo on Instagram of her along with brothers Prince Michael Jackson, 20 and Blanket, 15, who now goes by "Bigi," along with longtime family friend Omer Bhatti.

"Happy Christmas from ours to yours #brahdas," the caption on the photo reads.

It shows, from left, Bigi, Bhatti, Paris and Prince Michael, standing in what looks like a hotel corridor.

The youngest Jackson was 7 when his famous father died in 2009 from an overdose of propofol. Blanket/Bigi has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since, although in 2013 he appeared in a family-produced documentary where he remembered his father's sometimes tumultuous life.