How serious is the North Korean anthrax threat?

(CNN) The US sanctioned two more senior North Korean officials Tuesday, the latest attempt to hit the country's nuclear program.

But in South Korea, another deadly weapon is back in the headlines, one that is far easier and cheaper to make : anthrax.

This week, the Blue House was forced to deny President Moon Jae-in and other top officials had been vaccinated against the biological weapon.

Presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun said the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bought 1,000 doses of anthrax vaccines, to be given to biochemical counterterrorism agents or civilians in the case of anthrax exposure. The vaccines arrived in November.

Park said the Blue House had bought 350 doses of anthrax vaccine to counter accidental exposure, but he said it was ordered by the previous government led by former President Park Geun-hye after an incident in 2015.