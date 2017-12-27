Indian security forces kill senior militant in India-controlled Kashmir

Srinagar, India (CNN) Thousands of people turned out Tuesday for the funeral of a militant separatist leader killed in a shoot-out with security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Noor Mohammad Tantray, a commander in the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group, was shot dead by Indian security forces during a fierce gunfight in Pulwama district, located 14.2 miles (23 kms) from the Himalayan state's summer capital of Srinagar, on Monday night.

Tantray, 47, was the operational chief of the Pakistan-based group for south Kashmir, according to Mohammad Zahid, the Pulwama district police superintendent.

Tantray was arrested in Delhi on charges in 2003 of conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was released on parole in 2015, according to CNN affiliate CNN News 18

"Noor went underground and soon became the key man of JeM in coordinating and organizing attacks at different places ... He was wanted in (relation to) a number of terror offenses in south and central Kashmir," police spokesman Manoj Pundita told CNN.

