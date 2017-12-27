Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, December 27

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 4:32 PM ET, Wed December 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Snow is piled at the side of a street in Boston on Tuesday.
Snow is piled at the side of a street in Boston on Tuesday.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Arctic air is bringing bone-chilling temps to parts of the US.
-- Russian President Vladimir Putin filed his re-election bid as his main opponent called for a day of protests against the elections.
-- Four Ohio teens were charged with murder after they allegedly dropped a sandbag from an overpass, killing a man.
    -- Homeowners in high-tax states are scrambling to pre-pay their property taxes for 2018.
    Read More
    -- The US says an airstrike killed 13 terrorists in Somalia.
    -- Prince Harry avoided opening a diplomatic tangle when asked who would be on his wedding guest list.
    -- Model Chrissy Teigen was on a "flight to nowhere" with husband John Legend, and tweeted the details of the whole ordeal.
    -- US stocks had a banner year in 2017. These markets did even better.
    -- LL Cool J is the first hip-hop star to be named a Kennedy Center honoree.
    -- Michael Jackson's daughter Paris posted a rare photo of herself with her brothers.