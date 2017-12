(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Arctic air is bringing bone-chilling temps to parts of the US.

-- Russian President Vladimir Putin filed his re-election bid as his main opponent called for a day of protests against the elections.

-- Four Ohio teens were charged with murder after they allegedly dropped a sandbag from an overpass, killing a man.

-- Homeowners in high-tax states are scrambling to pre-pay their property taxes for 2018.

-- The US says an airstrike killed 13 terrorists in Somalia.

-- Prince Harry avoided opening a diplomatic tangle when asked who would be on his wedding guest list

-- Model Chrissy Teigen was on a "flight to nowhere" with husband John Legend, and tweeted the details of the whole ordeal

-- US stocks had a banner year in 2017. These markets did even better

-- LL Cool J is the first hip-hop star to be named a Kennedy Center honoree