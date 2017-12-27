(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Arctic air is bringing bone-chilling temps to parts of the US.
-- Russian President Vladimir Putin filed his re-election bid as his main opponent called for a day of protests against the elections.
-- Four Ohio teens were charged with murder after they allegedly dropped a sandbag from an overpass, killing a man.
-- Homeowners in high-tax states are scrambling to pre-pay their property taxes for 2018.
-- The US says an airstrike killed 13 terrorists in Somalia.
-- Prince Harry avoided opening a diplomatic tangle when asked who would be on his wedding guest list.
-- Model Chrissy Teigen was on a "flight to nowhere" with husband John Legend, and tweeted the details of the whole ordeal.
-- US stocks had a banner year in 2017. These markets did even better.
-- LL Cool J is the first hip-hop star to be named a Kennedy Center honoree.
-- Michael Jackson's daughter Paris posted a rare photo of herself with her brothers.