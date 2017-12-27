Congo and Uganda kill dozens of rebels suspected in UN killings

Story highlights The attack killed more than 100 militants, the Ugandan military said

Fifteen Tanzanian peacekeepers were slain earlier this month

(CNN) A joint Ugandan and Congolese military operation killed more than 100 militants aligned with a rebel group believed to be responsible for the killings of 15 peacekeepers earlier this month in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ugandan military said Wednesday.

Forces attacked eight "enemy camps" in eastern Congo last Friday with air and artillery strikes, according to the military statement.

The operation targeted the Allied Democratic Forces, which has battled governments in East Africa since the 1990s and has ties to several international jihadi groups. The organization has previously been sanctioned by the United States and the United Nations for terrorist activities.

The slain peacekeepers hailed from Tanzania. Along with those victims, five Congolese soldiers were killed and 53 others were injured, according to the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The attack took place in North Kivu, an eastern province that borders Rwanda and Uganda.

"The ADF recent attack on the UN Peacekeepers of MONUSCO from the sister-country of Tanzania is an indictment to its activities not only for Uganda and DRC but also the international community," Uganda's Defense Spokesman Richard Karemire said in the statement. "The population in the affected areas, the region, and international partners shall be mobilized to stop terrorist activities once and for all."

Helmets of Tanzanian peacekeepers slain by rebels are displayed during a tribute ceremony in the Congolese city of Goma.

Read More