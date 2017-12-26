The Boxing Day questions you've probably Googled

(CNN) Boxing Day is the day after Christmas, and it has absolutely nothing to do with your empty gift boxes.

Here's what you need to know about the holiday.

What is the point of Boxing Day?

It's a day to give to the less fortunate. Way back during the Victorian era in Britain, servants were allowed time off to visit their families on December 26, since they had to work for their employers' Christmas Day celebrations. It became such a standard practice that in 1871 , a new holiday was born. It coincides with St. Stephen's Day , a Christian holiday with similar themes of charity. When Boxing Day falls on a Saturday or Sunday, it's observed on the following Monday.

So why call it Boxing Day?