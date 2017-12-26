A non-black person's guide to Kwanzaa

(CNN) You don't have to be black to understand how Kwanzaa works.

All it takes is a kind heart and an open mind willing to learn the history of the holiday that celebrates African-American culture.

Here's some common Kwanzaa knowledge everyone should know.

You can spell it Kwanzaa or Kwanza

Regardless, it's still pronounced "kwahn-zuh." You can listen to this nice man say it here

