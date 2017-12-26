5 things for December 26: Putin foe, Guatemala, Erica Garner, Philippines, Vatican

Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain US Sen. John McCain speaks at a town-hall meeting while campaigning for the presidency in 2008. He was the Republican Party's nominee for that year's election, which he lost to Barack Obama. Hide Caption 1 of 35

McCain sits on a sofa with his sister, Sandy, in a reproduction of a family photo taken around 1938. McCain was born in 1936 to Roberta McCain and John McCain Jr., a Navy admiral.

McCain sits with his grandfather and his father, both of whom were Navy admirals, in this family photo from the 1940s.

McCain, bottom right, poses with his Navy squadron in 1965.

McCain graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1958 and served in the Navy until 1981.

During the Vietnam War, McCain's plane was shot down and captured by North Vietnamese forces. Here, he is pulled out of a lake in Hanoi by North Vietnamese soldiers and civilians in October 1967. McCain broke both arms and his right knee upon ejection and lost consciousness until he hit the water. Upon capture, McCain was beaten, he has said. He was held for five years by the North Vietnamese and tortured.

A Vietnamese doctor examines McCain in 1967. For his service, McCain was awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit, a Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

A year after his release, McCain visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, as a guest of the South Vietnamese government.

McCain, center, and his wife, Cindy, pose with US Rep. John Rhodes after McCain was elected to the House in 1982. McCain has represented Arizona ever since. In 1986, he became a US senator.

McCain talks with people in Hanoi, Vietnam, during the filming of the CBS special "Honor, Duty and a War Called Vietnam" in 1985.

Vice President George H.W. Bush re-enacts a Senate swearing-in with McCain and his family in 1986.

McCain, left, joins President George H.W. Bush at a news conference about soldiers missing in action during the Vietnam War.

McCain, bottom, attends a hearing of the Senate Ethics Committee in 1990. McCain was investigated as being one of five senators, called the Keating Five, who interfered with regulators on behalf of Charles Keating, a financier accused of financial violations and convicted of securities fraud. McCain was cleared, but the Senate Ethics Committee decided that McCain showed poor judgment in his efforts for Keating, who was a large contributor to McCain's campaign.

McCain gets a kiss from his wife as they kick off his campaign for the 2000 presidential election.

McCain spends time with his wife and children at their home in Phoenix in 1999. John and Cindy McCain have two daughters, Meghan and Bridget, and two sons, Jack and Jimmy. The senator also has three children from a previous marriage: Andrew, Douglas and Sidney.

McCain rests in a New Hampshire motel room while on the campaign trail in 1999.

McCain poses with his wife and seven children in 2000. The children, from left, are Andrew, Jimmy, Jack, Bridget, Meghan, Douglas and Sidney.

McCain laughs during an interview with "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno in 2000.

McCain reaches out to supporters during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine, in 2000. He suspended his campaign several days later and eventually endorsed his primary opponent George W. Bush.

McCain addresses a shadow convention at the University of Pennsylvania in 2000. McCain was booed when he asked supporters to back George W. Bush for President.

McCain and his wife host George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, at Arizona's Red Rock Crossing in 2000.

McCain acts in a skit while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2002.

McCain talks with US Marines in Iraq as he and other senators stopped at Camp Falluja in 2005.

McCain and fellow US Sen. Hillary Clinton listen to President George W. Bush speak at the National Prayer Breakfast in 2007.

McCain, again running for President, speaks during a campaign rally in New York in 2008.

McCain is introduced by retired Rear Adm. Tom Lynch before delivering a speech in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2008.

McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, wave to the crowd at the Republican National Convention after he accepted the party's nomination in 2008.

McCain shakes hands with US Sen. Barack Obama, the Democratic presidential nominee, before their first debate in 2008. Obama defeated McCain in the general election.

McCain and US Sen. Mitch McConnell speak about health care reform in 2009.

McCain gestures as he prepares to speak at the Republican National Convention in 2012.

McCain listens as former FBI Director James Comey testifies to the Senate Intelligence Committee in June 2017.

US Sen. John McCain returned to the Senate floor in July 2017, less than two weeks after surgeons removed a large blood clot from his brain and diagnosed him with brain cancer. He received a standing ovation on both sides of the aisle.

McCain votes no on the GOP's "skinny repeal" health care bill in July 2017. He was one of three Senate Republicans who voted against the failed bill.

McCain speaks to members of the media while heading to a roll-call vote in October 2017.