Mother, 2 children killed in Christmas Day shooting

(CNN) A mother and her two children -- one just 10 months old -- were killed on Christmas in a domestic violence shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex, police said.

The suspect, who engaged police in a six-hour standoff before opening fire on officers, was taken into custody without injury, said Sgt. Jonathan Howard, a spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department.

The slain woman and the suspect "had these two children in common," Howard said. The other child who was killed was 11 years old. The suspect was the woman's estranged spouse, police said.

Children taken hostage

Police responded Monday around 3:45 p.m. to the Highland Apartments in Phoenix and found a woman dead in a parking lot, Howard said.

