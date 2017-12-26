The wildfires in California just keep shattering records this year

(CNN) This year's rash of catastrophic wildfires didn't just destroy neighborhood and livelihoods -- they also annihilated records. And the destruction's not over. The Thomas Fire, which has torched the equivalent of Dallas and Miami combined, is still raging in Southern California.

Here's a look at the records obliterated by the 2017 wildfires:

The costliest in US history

Damage estimates from the 2017 wildfires topped $10 billion, said Adam Smith of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And that was before devastating wildfires tore through Southern California in December.

The most acres burned in California in the last 5 years