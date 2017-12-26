Photos: Setting sail Tuesday saw the start of the annual Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race, Australia's annual sailing spectacular. More than 100 boats will make their way along the New South Wales coast towards Tasmania. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Crowds gathered along Sydney Harbor to wave off the fleet. It's the 73rd edition of the race, which sees vessels navigate 628 nautical miles.

Supermaxi yacht Comanche holds the lead at the end of the first day's racing, edging out Wild Oats after the two boats locked horns leaving the harbor.

Comanche had appeared to wave a red protest flag early in the race as it sailed close to Wild Oats. But no official protest was lodged by Comanche, skippered by America's Cup winner Jimmy Spithill. "We had a near miss with Wild Oats XI," said Comanche's Jim Cooney. "We needed to take evasive action but nothing was damaged."

Wild Oats is one of four supermaxi yachts competing for line honors in the race, alongside Comanche, Black Jack and InfoTrack -- all of which have won the race in the past.

The fleet featured 27 international entries. Dorade, an 86-year-old wooden vessel, is the oldest in the race.

The harbor was alive with activity before the boats set sail.