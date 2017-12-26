Exclusive: Iconic White House tree to be cut down

Story highlights The Jackson Magnolia has had a long and storied life

Washington (CNN) The south facade of the White House will undergo a dramatic change this week: the historic Jackson Magnolia, a tree that has been in place since the 1800s, is scheduled to be cut down and removed.

The enormous magnolia, one of three on the west side of the White House and the oldest on the White House grounds, extends from the ground floor, up past the front of the windows of the State Dining Room on the first floor and beyond the second-level executive residence. The tree has had a long and storied life, yet has now been deemed too damaged and decayed to remain in place.

Specialists at the United States National Arboretum were brought in by the White House to assess the Magnolia grandiflora, as it is specifically termed. According to documents obtained exclusively by CNN, the tree must be removed, and quickly, despite efforts to preserve it over several decades. The documents read in part:

Then-first lady Barbara Bush gives Hillary Clinton a White House tour in 1992.

"The overall architecture and structure of the tree is greatly compromised and the tree is completely dependent on the artificial support. Without the extensive cabling system, the tree would have fallen years ago. Presently, and very concerning, the cabling system is failing on the east trunk, as a cable has pulled through the very thin layer of wood that remains. It is difficult to predict when and how many more will fail."

A White House official tells CNN the decision to remove the tree was ultimately made by first lady Melania Trump after she had viewed and assessed all of the professional information and accompanying historical documents. The tree is scheduled to be taken down later this week.

