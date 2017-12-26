Story highlights A controversial decision caused the vote to end in a tie

The Virginia State Board of Elections is set to hold a lot draw on Wednesday

(CNN) A dramatic race for a seat in Virginia's House of Delegates took another turn Tuesday as lawyers representing Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds filed a motion asking a trio of circuit court judges to reconsider their decision to allow a controversial ballot to be counted as a vote cast for her Republican opponent David Yancey.

That decision turned the race, which a recount panel had declared a one-vote victory for Simonds, into a tie.

The Virginia State Board of Elections is set to hold a lot draw on Wednesday, where the two candidates' names would be put into film canisters and then into a bowl. The first name drawn from the bowl will be declared the winner. The Simonds campaign has asked the board to delay the lot draw.

Simonds' campaign is arguing that there is a 21-day window to request that the court reconsider its decision. They believe that given more time to make their argument, they can convince the judges that the ballot in question should not have been counted.

Simonds said this legal challenge was necessary to protect the integrity of Virginia's electoral system. Her campaign is not necessarily arguing against the intent of the ballot in question, but instead that it was too late in the process to offer up this challenge.

Read More