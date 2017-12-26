Story highlights The paper said Hatch has an "unquenchable thirst for power"

Hatch has yet to announce if he will seek re-election or retire

(CNN) A major Utah newspaper slammed the state's senior senator, Orrin Hatch, in a scathing editorial Monday, calling on him not to seek re-election.

The Salt Lake Tribune, labeling the Republican senator "Utahn of the Year," took issue with Hatch's role in President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments in Utah and his role in the GOP's package of tax cuts and reform.

The paper's editorial board also said its position on Hatch was due to "his utter lack of integrity that rises from his unquenchable thirst for power."

The paper said now that Hatch, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, had helped shepherd through his long-sought goal of tax reform, he should announce he will not seek re-election.

"It would be good for Utah if Hatch, having finally caught the Great White Whale of tax reform, were to call it a career," the editorial stated. "If he doesn't, the voters should end it for him."

