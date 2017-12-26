Story highlights Singer Joy Villa claims Corey Lewandowski slapped her bottom twice at a party

Villa filed a police report on the incident on Christmas Eve

(CNN) Singer Joy Villa, a Donald Trump supporter, has filed a police report against former Trump presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who she says sexually assaulted her at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

At a party on November 28, Villa says Lewandowski slapped her bottom twice while posing for a picture, she told CNN Sunday. The incident was first reported by Politico last week.

Here's the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

The incident occurred sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m., Villa told CNN, saying Lewandowski "was drinking" and "appeared to be in bad spirits."

"He grabbed me very boisterously, unexpectedly," Villa said, adding that she thought he was "acting like a clown" and that after the photo was taken he "smacked my ass really hard, almost violent in nature."

Villa said that after she told him she could report him for sexual harassment, Lewandowski said, "I work in the private sector" and slapped her again.

