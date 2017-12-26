Story highlights Tunisia, Emirates airline in dispute over air service

Flights temporarily suspended

(CNN) Tunisian authorities say their decision to suspend all Emirates airline flights into the country "cannot be described as a diplomatic crisis" between the North African country and the United Arab Emirates.

A tit-for-tat dispute began on Friday when Emirates prohibited female Tunisian passengers from being able to board flights to the UAE -- without giving a reason.

Speaking Tuesday, Tunisian presidential spokeswoman Saida Garrach said the UAE had "voiced fear that an attack will probably be committed by Tunisian women or women with Tunisian passports."

The travel ban triggered confusion and anger at the Tunis airport and on media.

In response, the Tunisian transport ministry on Monday suspended all Emirates flights into Tunis. Emirates employees were first informed of the news the night before in an internal company email that read: "Any passengers holding TUN as final destination are not to be accepted for travel at point of origin."

Read More