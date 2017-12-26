Kennedy Center Honors go on, despite presidential no-show

(CNN) The latest Kennedy Center Honors should be cause for celebration, marking the event's 40th anniversary, in the year that coincides with John F. Kennedy's 100th birthday.

Yet this annual recognition of the arts -- lauding luminaries from various fields, as they rub elbows with the Washington elite -- comes with a sizable donut hole this year, as President Trump skipped the event , the first time a sitting president hasn't attended in more than two decades.

The president's rationale was that by staying away, he would allow the attendees to celebrate without "political distraction." But his absence from CBS' telecast -- which taped in early December -- is itself something of a distraction, underscoring the toxic nature of the relationship between the current occupant of the White House and the arts community.

Indeed, opening remarks by Caroline Kennedy that would have normally sounded benign felt pointed in the current climate, as she spoke of her father's commitment to "the rule of law, to religious tolerance and racial justice, to nuclear disarmament and scientific innovation." She also quoted Kennedy's observation that the highest duty of the artist is to "remain true to himself, and let the chips fall where they may."

Those chips, many conservatives would argue, are at the root of the schism, resulting in more political commentary at during award-show acceptance speeches and on red carpets. Liberals, meanwhile, would point toward Trump administration policies that compel them to speak out.

