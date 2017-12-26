Breaking News

Fans, relatives remember George Michael a year after his death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:56 AM ET, Tue December 26, 2017

British pop star George Michael died on Sunday, December 25, 2016. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, was 53 years old.
British pop star George Michael died on Sunday, December 25, 2016. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, was 53 years old.
Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! perform on stage in 1985. The duo met at Bushey Meads School, in 1976, according to Michael's website.
Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! perform on stage in 1985. The duo met at Bushey Meads School, in 1976, according to Michael's website.
George Michael of Wham! performs at the Live Aid concert in London in 1985.
George Michael of Wham! performs at the Live Aid concert in London in 1985.
Michael and Ridgeley pose for a photo at the Great Wall of China in 1985, during Wham!'s historic visit as the first-ever Western pop band to perform in the communist country.
Michael and Ridgeley pose for a photo at the Great Wall of China in 1985, during Wham!'s historic visit as the first-ever Western pop band to perform in the communist country.
Michael blow-dries his hair while on Wham!'s 1985 world tour. The band made stops in the UK, Japan, Australia, and China.
Michael blow-dries his hair while on Wham!'s 1985 world tour. The band made stops in the UK, Japan, Australia, and China.
Michael accepts Wham!'s award for favorite pop/rock band group at the American Music Awards in January 1986.
Michael accepts Wham!'s award for favorite pop/rock band group at the American Music Awards in January 1986.
Wham! performs its final show in front of 72,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium on June 28, 1986. Michael later went on to have a successful solo career.
Wham! performs its final show in front of 72,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium on June 28, 1986. Michael later went on to have a successful solo career.
Michael performs during his "Faith World Tour," his first as a solo artist, in 1988.
Michael performs during his "Faith World Tour," his first as a solo artist, in 1988.
Michael at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Michael at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney perform together at the "Live 8 London" concert on July 2, 2005 in London.
George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney perform together at the "Live 8 London" concert on July 2, 2005 in London.
George Michael, left, with his partner Kenny Goss at a reception after the Japan premiere of his autobiographical movie "George Michael: A Different Story," in December 2005. In 1998, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay.
George Michael, left, with his partner Kenny Goss at a reception after the Japan premiere of his autobiographical movie "George Michael: A Different Story," in December 2005. In 1998, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay.
Singer George Michael, center, is surrounded by press and police on August 24, 2010 in London, after leaving a courthouse. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis after he crashed his car into a photo processing shop in London the month before.
Singer George Michael, center, is surrounded by press and police on August 24, 2010 in London, after leaving a courthouse. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis after he crashed his car into a photo processing shop in London the month before.
Michael gives a press conference announcing details for a new tour on May 11, 2011, at The Royal Opera House in London.
Michael gives a press conference announcing details for a new tour on May 11, 2011, at The Royal Opera House in London.
Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.
Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.
Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction in Paris on September 9, 2012. He was considered by many a champion of the gay-rights movement.
Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction in Paris on September 9, 2012. He was considered by many a champion of the gay-rights movement.
  • The singer died on Christmas Day 2016
  • Fans flocked Monday to his London home

(CNN)Friends, family and fans of George Michael shared tributes Monday to the music superstar, who died a year ago on Christmas Day.

Among the many homages was a touching note and childhood photo posted on Michael's official web site by his relatives, who called him "Yog."
RELATED: George Michael's posthumous single is giving people 'mixed feelings'
    "This year has been a series of new and tough challenges for those of us close and loyal to Yog, not least of which was steeling ourselves this month, to hear 'Last Christmas' and 'December Song' streaming out of shops, cars, and radios, as it has done for decades, knowing he's no longer here with us, missing him," the family wrote. "We are at 'that age' and realize that this year many of you will have had difficult losses too."

    A Christmas message for you all from George's family... • www.georgemichael.com

    A post shared by George Michael (@georgemofficial) on

    "This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you," they added.
    They noted that the singer, who died at age 53 from a heart condition and a fatty liver, loved Christmas and his fans.
    RELATED: George Michael died from natural causes, coroner said
    "Yog shared his music with all of us, and many of you connected deeply with his words, yet in life, many hold their own important words and feelings inside, as so often they are the hardest to say out loud," they wrote. "So if you can, in his memory this year, take a moment and a deep breath and say those 'I Love You's' out loud."
    The family also thanked fans for the success of the posthumous release of "Listen Without Prejudice / MTV Unplugged" which featured the re-release of his famous 1990 album.
    Fans also flocked Monday to the singer's London home to leave tributes, including notes, flowers and photographs, the Daily Mail reported.