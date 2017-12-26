Story highlights The singer died on Christmas Day 2016

Fans flocked Monday to his London home

(CNN) Friends, family and fans of George Michael shared tributes Monday to the music superstar, who died a year ago on Christmas Day.

Among the many homages was a touching note and childhood photo posted on Michael's official web site by his relatives, who called him "Yog."

"This year has been a series of new and tough challenges for those of us close and loyal to Yog, not least of which was steeling ourselves this month, to hear 'Last Christmas' and 'December Song' streaming out of shops, cars, and radios, as it has done for decades, knowing he's no longer here with us, missing him," the family wrote. "We are at 'that age' and realize that this year many of you will have had difficult losses too."

"This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you," they added.

