2 arrested in South Korea's deadliest fire in years

(CNN) The owner and the manager of a South Korean building where 29 people died last week in a fire have been arrested, a local police official said Tuesday.

The fire, which ripped through an eight-story building in the city of Jecheon in North Chungcheong province, was the deadliest blaze in South Korea in nine years.

The owner of the building, whose surname is Lee, is accused of violating fire safety regulations and committing involuntary homicide by negligence, the official said. Meanwhile, the building's manager, whose surname is Kim, is accused of involuntary homicide. The men's complete names were not released, as is customary in South Korea.

Police are now seeking additional arrest warrants to extend the men's detention periods, the official said.

Bodies found in public bath

