Quickly catch up on the day's news: Tuesday, December 26

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:48 PM ET, Tue December 26, 2017

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- A successful holiday shopping season for traditional retailers likely won't be enough to save stores on the brink.
-- If you're returning an unwanted holiday gift, there's a good chance it could end up in the trash heap.
-- For a place that normally gets a ton of snow, Erie has seen record-breaking snowfall over the last couple of days. And there's more in the forecast.
    -- Russia said it would volunteer as a mediator between the US and North Korea if both sides agree to it.
    -- Tunisia suspended Emirates flights after the airline banned female passengers flying to the UAE.
    -- A tree that has lived on the White House grounds since the 1800s will be cut down after years of decay.
    -- Marijuana use among moms-to-be in California increased in recent years, according to a new study, and the biggest rise was among those 24 and younger.
    -- Amazon unveiled its top gifts of the season.