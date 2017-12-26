Uproar continues in Peru after ex-president is pardoned

Story highlights Three lawmakers from current president's party announce their resignations

Alberto Fujimori was serving 25 years for human rights abuses

(CNN) Hundreds of angry Peruvians packed streets for a second night to protest the release of ailing former President Alberto Fujimori from prison.

Chanting "traitor" and "the pardon has got to go," opponents of Fujimori continued their demonstration outside the Lima clinic where the former leader is currently being treated.

Until his release Sunday, Fujimori was serving a 25-year prison sentence for human rights abuses. The son of Japanese immigrants, he served as Peru's leader from 1990 to 2000.

Police and protesters face off during a rally against the pardoning of Alberto Fujimori on Monday.

Protesters clashed with police Monday as authorities attempted to quell the demonstration with tear gas canisters thrown at the crowd.

The jailed former leader was granted a pardon on Christmas Eve by current President Pedro Pablo Kucyznski, who citied Fujimori's failing health as the reason for clemency.

