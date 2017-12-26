Liberians choose new president in December 26 runoff vote

(CNN) Liberians streamed to the polls Tuesday to vote for a new president after a testy campaign to replace Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the Nobel Prize-winning leader who is stepping down after two terms.

In a presidential runoff, Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party is facing off against former soccer star George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

Joseph Boakai, left, and George Weah.

Weah won the first round in October with 38.4% of the vote, while Boakai received 28.8%, the National Elections Commission said.

Because neither candidate garnered more than 50% of the vote, a runoff was initially scheduled for November 7. But claims of fraud and "gross irregularities" filed by Boakai's party and a smaller party delayed the November vote. Those complaints were dismissed and a December runoff was set.

"It is great day because it is a test for democracy," Boakai said Tuesday. "We went in one time (in the first round), there were 20 of us, now we are reduced to two. We have gone through the process, this is what the process has produced, we are willing to live with it."

Liberian voters line up at a polling station in Monrovia.