A holiday message from the 5 Things family

(CNN) We've had an exciting year here at 5 Things. We got a facelift, added a lot of new subscribers (welcome, welcome) and got tons of great emails from you, the readers who inspire us to get up dark and early every weekday so we can help you start your day smart -- and with a chuckle or two!

With 2017 drawing to a close, we wanted to share with you a bit about ourselves. Think of it as our own personal 5 Things.

Doug Criss

Writer

1. I get up at 2 a.m. to write this newsletter for you. So sleep and I really aren't on good terms right now.

2. I have Prince's "Love Symbol" tattooed on my back.

