Eric Garner's activist daughter in coma after heart attack

(CNN) The eldest daughter of Eric Garner, who died after a New York City police officer put him in a chokehold, is in a coma after suffering a heart attack, according to multiple reports.

In a series of tweets, Erica Garner's verified Twitter account asked people to pray for the activist.

"The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support. At this moment there are no updates on Ericas condition," the tweet said. "They ask that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care. More updates will come as they are available."

The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support. At this moment there are no updates on Ericas condition. They ask that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care. More updates will come as they are available. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

The Rev. Al Sharpton tweeted that Garner, 27, had suffered a heart attack.

"Leaving hospital after praying for Erica Snipes, daughter of Eric Garner, who suffered a serious heart attack," he wrote on Twitter. "Please PRAY for her."