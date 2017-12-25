What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

Updated 9:42 PM ET, Mon December 25, 2017

Konstantin Milyukov performs at the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday, December 21.
Konstantin Milyukov performs at the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday, December 21.
Golden State&#39;s Kevin Durant blocks a shot by Cleveland&#39;s LeBron James during the second half of an NBA game in Oakland, California on Monday, December 25. Golden State won 99-92.
Golden State's Kevin Durant blocks a shot by Cleveland's LeBron James during the second half of an NBA game in Oakland, California on Monday, December 25. Golden State won 99-92.
Barcelona&#39;s Lionel Messi runs with the ball during a match against Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday, December 23. Messi, who lost one of his boots, went on to assist Aleix Vidal, solidifying Barcelona&#39;s 3-0 win.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi runs with the ball during a match against Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday, December 23. Messi, who lost one of his boots, went on to assist Aleix Vidal, solidifying Barcelona's 3-0 win.
Scotland&#39;s Peter Wright competes at the William Hill World Darts Championships in London, England, on Thursday, December 21.
Scotland's Peter Wright competes at the William Hill World Darts Championships in London, England, on Thursday, December 21.
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is upended by Miami defensive back Alterraun Verner after making a catch during an NFL game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, December 24. Kansas City defeated Miami 29-13.
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is upended by Miami defensive back Alterraun Verner after making a catch during an NFL game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, December 24. Kansas City defeated Miami 29-13.
Tyler Harding of Great Britain crashes during the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Font-Romeu, France, on Saturday, December 23.
Tyler Harding of Great Britain crashes during the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Font-Romeu, France, on Saturday, December 23.
Andrew Shaw of the Montreal Canadiens collides with Calgary Flames&#39; Mike Smith during an NHL game in Calgary, Canada, on Friday, December 22. Montreal won 3-2.
Andrew Shaw of the Montreal Canadiens collides with Calgary Flames' Mike Smith during an NHL game in Calgary, Canada, on Friday, December 22. Montreal won 3-2.
Seattle cornerback Justin Coleman jumps out of a Salvation Army kettle with defensive end Frank Clark after returning an interception for a touchdown against Dallas during an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, December 24. Seattle won 21-12. &lt;br /&gt;
Seattle cornerback Justin Coleman jumps out of a Salvation Army kettle with defensive end Frank Clark after returning an interception for a touchdown against Dallas during an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, December 24. Seattle won 21-12.
Jaroslav Tirner of the Czech Republic competes in the freestyle competition at the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, December 19.
Jaroslav Tirner of the Czech Republic competes in the freestyle competition at the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, December 19.
Cameron White of the Melbourne Renegades gets hit in the groin during a Big Bash League cricket match against Brisbane Heat in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, December 23.
Cameron White of the Melbourne Renegades gets hit in the groin during a Big Bash League cricket match against Brisbane Heat in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, December 23.
Benevento goalkeeper Vid Belec throws a flare that landed on the field during an Italian league soccer match against Genoa in Genoa, Italy, on Saturday, December 23. Genoa won 1-0.
Benevento goalkeeper Vid Belec throws a flare that landed on the field during an Italian league soccer match against Genoa in Genoa, Italy, on Saturday, December 23. Genoa won 1-0.
Wrestlers compete in the mud at Maharashtra Kesari, an Indian-style wrestling tournament, in Pune, India, on Thursday, December 21.
Wrestlers compete in the mud at Maharashtra Kesari, an Indian-style wrestling tournament, in Pune, India, on Thursday, December 21.
Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle catches a pass during an NFL game against Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, December 23. Baltimore won 23-16.
Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle catches a pass during an NFL game against Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, December 23. Baltimore won 23-16.
North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell is greeted by her players after their 79-63 win over Grambling State in an NCAA basketball game in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Tuesday, December 19. Hatchell earned her 1,000th career victory.
North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell is greeted by her players after their 79-63 win over Grambling State in an NCAA basketball game in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Tuesday, December 19. Hatchell earned her 1,000th career victory.
West Ham&#39;s Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his team&#39;s first goal during a Premier League soccer match against Newcastle in London, England, on Saturday, December 23. Newcastle defeated West Ham 3-2.
West Ham's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his team's first goal during a Premier League soccer match against Newcastle in London, England, on Saturday, December 23. Newcastle defeated West Ham 3-2.
Dallas cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against Seattle in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, December 24.
Dallas cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against Seattle in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, December 24.
Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale goes for a shot during a college basketball game against Marquette in South Bend, Indiana, on Wednesday, December 20.
Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale goes for a shot during a college basketball game against Marquette in South Bend, Indiana, on Wednesday, December 20.
Agen&#39;s Clement Laporte jumps to score a try during a French Top 14 rugby union match against Brive in Agen, France, on Saturday, December 23.
Agen's Clement Laporte jumps to score a try during a French Top 14 rugby union match against Brive in Agen, France, on Saturday, December 23.
Bristol City&#39;s Joe Bryan scores his team&#39;s first goal during a Premier League match against Manchester United in Bristol, England, on Wednesday, December 20. Bristol City won 2-1.
Bristol City's Joe Bryan scores his team's first goal during a Premier League match against Manchester United in Bristol, England, on Wednesday, December 20. Bristol City won 2-1.
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter tries to make a pass after stealing the ball from Coppin State guard Tre Thomas during an NCAA basketball game in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Wednesday, December 20. West Virginia beat Coppin State 77-38.
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter tries to make a pass after stealing the ball from Coppin State guard Tre Thomas during an NCAA basketball game in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Wednesday, December 20. West Virginia beat Coppin State 77-38.
Rebecca Parkes of Hungary vies for the ball with Spain&#39;s Matilde Ortiz Reyes during a Water Polo World League match in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday, December 19.
Rebecca Parkes of Hungary vies for the ball with Spain's Matilde Ortiz Reyes during a Water Polo World League match in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday, December 19.
T.J. Oshie of Washington skates the puck against Dallas&#39; Tyler Pitlick during an NHL game in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, December 19. Washington won 4-3.
T.J. Oshie of Washington skates the puck against Dallas' Tyler Pitlick during an NHL game in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, December 19. Washington won 4-3.
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States competes in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday, December 20.
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States competes in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday, December 20.
Arizona linebacker Haason Reddick makes his way out to the field before an NFL game against New York in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, December 24.
Arizona linebacker Haason Reddick makes his way out to the field before an NFL game against New York in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, December 24.
Take a look at 24 amazing sports photos from December 19 through December 25.