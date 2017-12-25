Trumps send Christmas wishes

Washington (CNN) The first family offered Christmas wishes Monday morning.

"#MerryChristmas," first lady Melania Trump tweeted, including several emojis.

The first lady and President Donald Trump celebrated the holiday with family at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, the private estate that the President has warmed to calling the "Winter White House."

The Republican National Committee sent out President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's Christmas card.

The President also tweeted a message to his followers early Monday morning.

