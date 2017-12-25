Breaking News

A New Year, new food resolution: Meatless one day a week

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 8:14 AM ET, Mon December 25, 2017

Vegan soy bratwurst has become a popular choice in Germany, allowing meat-lovers to cut meat from their diets without necessarily changing them too much. Meat-free diets have come a long way, with a variety of alternative options.
Fried cabbage with bread crumbs -- the vegan version of traditional German schnitzel -- looks just like its meat counterpart but with healthier ingredients.
Organic tofu is the base for many vegan and vegetarian meals.
Seitan is a meat alternative made from gluten, or wheat protein.
Tempeh is a traditional Indonesian product made from fermented soy.
Organic tofu is the base for many vegan and vegetarian meals.
Quorn is a meat alternative derived from fungus, mixed with an egg- or potato-based binder.
Seitan is a meat alternative made from gluten, or wheat protein.
Slices of halloumi cheese can serve as a meat alternative at barbecues.
Tempeh is a traditional Indonesian product made from fermented soy.
&quot;Turkey&quot; made from tofu or seitan -- often sold under the Tofurky brand -- is especially popular around the holidays.
"Turkey" made from tofu or seitan -- often sold under the Tofurky brand -- is especially popular around the holidays.
Quorn is a meat alternative derived from fungus, mixed with an egg- or potato-based binder.
Quorn is a meat alternative derived from fungus, mixed with an egg- or potato-based binder.
Patties made of potatoes, green peas, carrots and green beans, garnished with green onion, are another option for lunch or dinner.
Patties made of potatoes, green peas, carrots and green beans, garnished with green onion, are another option for lunch or dinner.
Slices of halloumi cheese can serve as a meat alternative at barbecues.
Slices of halloumi cheese can serve as a meat alternative at barbecues.
  • High intake of processed meats is linked to increased disease risk
  • Plant-based diets are linked to a lower risk of obesity heart disease and cancer

(CNN)It's the end of December, which means there's a good chance you are thinking of ways to live healthier in the new year. Whether you want to drop 10 pounds, improve your cholesterol or have more energy, we have five food-related New Year's resolutions that will help you achieve your goals.

    Research consistently shows that plant-based diets are linked with a lower risk of obesity, hypertension, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer," said Sharon Palmer, a registered dietitian and author of "Plant-Powered for Life."
    "Even going meatless one day a week can make a difference, as you increase all of those whole plant foods -- beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts, seeds, vegetables, fruits -- and decrease more animal foods, in particular red and processed meat. High intakes of these foods have been linked with increased disease risk," Palmer said.
    Eating more plant-based foods increases your intake of fiber, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and phytochemicals -- plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, according to Palmer.
    Stocking your pantry and fridge with a variety of beans, whole grains, seasonal veggies, fruits, spices, herbs, healthy oils, nuts and seeds is the secret to eating more plant-based meals, she said.
    Palmer also recommends "plantifying" your favorite dishes. "Just make your favorite entrees or meals plant-based, with a few swaps. If you have a mean lasagna recipe, skip the meat and add layers of greens, broccoli and peppers and perhaps some pine nuts and cashew cheese instead of the meat and cheese. If you love taco Tuesday, make your tacos veggie by skipping the meat and serving black beans or a vegetarian mushroom tofu filling. If you love Indian food, skip the chicken masala and have chickpea masala instead. These will be foods you already love and are familiar with," she said.
    Experimenting with new meals and creating a collection of new recipes can be fun, too. "There are so many gorgeous plant-based recipes on sites, in books and in magazines these days. I like to try a brand-new recipe one day a week to keep things interesting. If you love it, make it again," Palmer said.
    For a simple meatless recipe, Palmer recommends her spicy hummus veggie tacos.
    How to measure it:
    Picking one day of the week to go plant-based and marking it on the calendar is a good way to stick to your plant-eating plan. "I love the Meatless Monday idea, because people often start their best behaviors at the beginning of the week. ... However, there may be a better day of the week for you, so just plan it," Palmer said.

    Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, an author and a CNN health and nutrition contributor.