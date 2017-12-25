Story highlights Bus crashes into busy pedestrian walkway, killing at least four people

Police say either the driver lost control of the bus or the bus malfunctioned

(CNN) A commuter bus in the Russian capital Moscow drove into a crowded underground walkway Monday, killing at least four pedestrians and injuring 11 others.

The bus entered the pedestrian passage near the Slavyansky Boulevard subway station at around 3:50 p.m. local time (7:50 a.m. ET), where it hit a number of commuters, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Footage posted on Russian state media shows what appears to be the bus careening down stairs leading to the passage, hitting several people before coming to a halt.

Police took the driver into custody but said that authorities are not treating the incident as a deliberate attack, according to state media.

Investigators are considering two possibilities -- that the driver lost control of the bus or that the bus malfunctioned, state media reported. "The driver was detained and the authorities instituted a criminal case citing the services falling short of security requirements and encroachments on the safety regulations for public transport," the TASS report said.

