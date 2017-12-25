Meghan Markle and Prince Harry join royal family at Sandringham

London (CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were met by hundreds of well-wishers as they turned out for the British royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service.

The pair, who announced their engagement last month, joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, as well as other family members at Sandringham, the Queen's country estate in rural Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to marry in May 2018.

According to British media, it is the first time someone who has yet to marry into the royal family has been invited to take part in the celebrations.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk to church.

The pair walked arm-in-arm with Harry's father, Prince Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Charles, Prince of Wales, attended the traditional Christmas Day service.

The Queen, dressed in orange, led the family into St. Mary Magdalene Chapel.