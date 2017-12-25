Lorde cancels Israel concert amid calls for cultural boycott

Story highlights Pop star Lorde cancels concert in Israel

(CNN) Grammy-award winning artist Lorde has canceled a scheduled concert in Tel Aviv following activists' calls for her to join the growing boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel.

Eran Arielli, owner and founder of concert organizer Naranjah, which promoted the June show, confirmed the cancellation on Sunday.

"The truth is that I was naive to think that an artist of her age can withstand the pressure involved in coming to Israel, and I take full responsibility and ask the forgiveness of fans, admirers, and other dreamers," Arielli wrote on Facebook.

"I have no complains about her, and beyond that, my opinion of her has not changed one millimeter," Arielli said.

Lorde is expected to clarify her decision on Twitter, he said.