'Sound of Music' star Heather Menzies Urich dies at 68

(CNN) More than 50 years after her star turn in "The Sound of Music," actress Heather Menzies Urich has died of brain cancer, her son told CNN. She was 68 years old.

Menzies Urich played Louisa von Trapp in the classic 1965 movie, alongside six other "von Trapp children."

She was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme about a month ago, and her health declined rapidly, her son Ryan Urich said.

He said his mother died Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at a family home in Canada.

"The most important thing was my mom was an actress, talented dancer (and) really avid in arts and theater," Urich told CNN. "She had this unbelievable network of friends."

