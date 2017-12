Story highlights Suicide bomber was targeting government office, official says

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A suicide attacker detonated explosives Monday near major political offices in the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing at least 10 people, officials told CNN.

The attack took place near an office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) close to Abdulhaq Square in Kabul police district nine, Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said. He said the attacker was targeting the NDS office.

The NDS office is close to the US Embassy, along with several other diplomatic missions.

In addition to the deaths, at least five people were injured, according to Saleem Rasooli, director of Kabul hospitals.

No group has yet claimed responsibility.