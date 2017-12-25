Suicide blast in Kabul kills at least 10

Story highlights ISIS has claimed responsibility

Suicide bomber was targeting government office, official says

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least 10 people are dead after a suicide attacker detonated a bomb Monday in the Afghan capital of Kabul, officials told CNN.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack took place near an office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) close to Abdulhaq Square, said Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry. He said the attacker was targeting the NDS office.

The NDS office is near the US Embassy, along with several other diplomatic missions.

At least five people were injured, according to Saleem Rasooli, director of Kabul hospitals.