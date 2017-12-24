Medical pardon for Peru ex-president Fujimori

Story highlights Alberto Fujimori was serving 25 years for human rights abuses

He was taken to a Lima hospital Saturday

(CNN) Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, serving a 25-year prison sentence for human rights abuses, was pardoned Sunday for "humanitarian reasons."

Fujimori "suffers from a progressive, degenerative and incurable disease," according to a statement from current President Pedro Paulo Kuczynski's office. "Prison conditions mean a serious risk to his life, health and integrity."

Fujimori was sentenced in 2009 after being convicted of authorizing the operation of a death squad responsible for killing civilians. He served as president from 1990 to 2000.

On Saturday, Fujimori, 79, was transferred to a Lima hospital after experiencing a drop in blood pressure and a heart arrhythmia, his doctor told reporters.

Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori and seven other persons "in similar condition" on Sunday evening.

