Story highlights Twin-engine plane was taking off in dense fog

Police identify pilot as a lawyer from Lakeland, Florida

(CNN) Five people, including four members of one family, were killed when their twin-engine plane crashed during takeoff Sunday morning at a small airport about 40 miles east of Tampa.

The plane, a Cessna 340, was taking off from Bartow Municipal Airport just after 7 a.m. in a dense fog when it crashed and caught fire, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

There were no survivors and "no chance of survival," he said.

"It is a tragedy any day of the week," Judd said. "It is a worse tragedy on Christmas Eve."

More pictures of the crash at Bartow airport. @PolkCoSheriff is getting ready to brief us. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/57BWqoNsxv — Stephanie Claytor (@ClaytorReports) December 24, 2017

The pilot was identified as 70-year-old John Shannon, an attorney from Lakeland, Florida. Two daughters, a son-in-law and a family friend were also killed, Judd said.

Read More