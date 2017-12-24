North Korea calls latest UN sanctions 'an act of war'

Story highlights Sanctions cut exports of gasoline, diesel and other products

North Korea says resolution is a "complete economic blockade"

(CNN) North Korea warned Sunday that a new round of UN sanctions against it are "an act of war," saying the US and other nations that supported the strict measures will pay a heavy price.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, said the new sanctions will strangle North Korea's energy supplies and tighten restrictions on smuggling.

The resolution cuts exports of gasoline, diesel and other refined oil products by a total of 89%, Haley said. It also bans exports of industrial equipment, machinery, transportation vehicles and industrial metals to North Korea, and requires countries using the reclusive nation's laborers to send them back home within 24 months.

Additionally, the resolution prohibits countries from smuggling North Korean coal and other prohibited commodities by sea.

