Couple killed after warning daughter of boyfriend's suspected neo-Nazi views

Washington (CNN) A 17-year-old in northern Virginia is facing two counts of murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend's parents after the couple tried to get their daughter to stop dating him because of his suspected neo-Nazi views, according to police and family members who spoke to the media.

Early Friday morning, the couple, Scott and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, were shot in their home by the teenager, police said, who then shot himself.

Fairfax County Police spokeswoman Reem Awad said the suspect, whose name is being withheld by police because he is a minor, is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He is under police guard.

Four other family members who were in the home at the time were uninjured.

Buckley Kuhn-Fricker recently discovered private tweets on her daughter's phone that concerned her. The tweets, which she believed were connected to the boyfriend, included one that responded to a photo of a candy shop featuring a Jewish dreidel with the comment "ima run in there with my swastika armband right now," the Washington Post reported

