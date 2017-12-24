Trump wishes troops a Merry Christmas

Story highlights "We are asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families," Trump said

Military families, Trump said, are "always underappreciated" and "the greatest people on earth"

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump wished a Merry Christmas to a group of American service members deployed abroad during a teleconference from Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, telling the troops from all five military branches that Americans were asking God to watch over them.

Trump's teleconference, where the President touted the military and their families, continues a tradition set by past presidents. Trump also held a similar teleconference on Thanksgiving earlier this year.

"Every American heart is thankful to you and we are asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families," Trump said.

Military families, Trump said, are "always underappreciated" and "the greatest people on earth."

Trump also revisited a common refrain during the brief portion of the call open to members of the media: He bragged that Americans, under him, are now proudly saying Merry Christmas.

Read More