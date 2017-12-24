Reports: Turkey and Russia consider evacuations from besieged Syrian area

(CNN) As the Syrian government maintains its stranglehold on a besieged Damascus suburb, allies in Russia and adversaries in Turkey are considering plans to evacuate hundreds of civilians caught in a growing humanitarian crisis.

Moscow and Ankara are discussing the relocation of hundreds of people from Eastern Ghouta, Turkey's President said, according to Russian and Turkish news reports.

Various rebel groups control Eastern Ghouta, and the suburb has been surrounded by Syrian regime forces for more than four years. Eastern Ghouta is part of four de-escalation zones negotiated by the Russian, Iranian and Turkish governments in May.

In theory, residents in the area should be in a safe zone free from airstrikes, shelling and fighting. But they have suffered from both a lengthy siege and continued bombardment.

This has come amid a climate of peace talks and a victory declaration from Moscow in which Russian President Vladimir Putin said his military forces would begin to withdraw.