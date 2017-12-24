Reports: Turkey and Russia consider evacuations from besieged Syrian area

(CNN) As the Syrian government maintains its stranglehold on a besieged Damascus suburb, allies in Russia and adversaries in Turkey are considering plans to evacuate hundreds of civilians caught in a growing humanitarian crisis.

Moscow and Ankara are discussing the relocation of hundreds of people from Eastern Ghouta, Turkey's President said, according to Russian and Turkish news reports.

Syria also is considering the evacuation of seven child cancer patients from the area.

The beleaguered suburban enclave of 400,000 near the Syrian capital is at a "critical point," says the International Committee of the Red Cross, with reports of malnourished children and sick and injured people being trapped.

An infant suffering from severe malnutrition in Eastern Ghouta.

Various rebel groups control Eastern Ghouta, and the suburb has been surrounded by Syrian regime forces for more than four years. Eastern Ghouta is part of four de-escalation zones negotiated by the Russian, Iranian and Turkish governments in May.