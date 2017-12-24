Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem, president says

(CNN) Guatemala plans to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on his official Facebook account on Sunday.

Morales said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and instructed Guatemala's foreign ministry to "initiate the process to make it possible."

President Jimmy Morales, in Guatemala City last June.

Guatemala, the United States, Israel and six smaller nations voted against a United Nations resolution to condemn US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The vote on Thursday was overwhelming, with 128 in support and 35 abstentions. Another 21 countries did not participate in the vote.

The Central American nation is the first country to announce it would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem since Trump issued his announcement December 6.

"Today I spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," Morales said on Facebook.

