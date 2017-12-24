Breaking News

Kremlin critic nominated to run in Russian presidential race

By Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 6:56 PM ET, Sun December 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Putin critic Navalny takes message to YouTube
Putin critic Navalny takes message to YouTube

    JUST WATCHED

    Putin critic Navalny takes message to YouTube

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Putin critic Navalny takes message to YouTube 02:42

(CNN)Russian activist Alexey Navalny kicked off a run for the country's presidency on Sunday even though an embezzlement conviction would appear to disqualify him from pursuing the job.

Navalny held nomination gatherings Sunday that were required before he could register as a presidential candidate.
He would ostensibly challenge President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to run in the March vote. Putin has served as either Prime Minister or President of the country since 1999.
Navalny leads youthful protest looking to make a difference in Putin&#39;s Russia
Navalny leads youthful protest looking to make a difference in Putin's Russia
Navalny is seen by his supporters as an alternative to Putin. He is widely popular among youth and has tapped anger over a sluggish economy and endemic corruption.
    Russia&#39;s anti-corruption protests explained
    Russia's anti-corruption protests explained
    More than 500 people were needed to come together to officially endorse Navalny, but his support exceeded that threshold. The opposition leader said on Facebook that supporters in 20 cities gathered to nominate him to run in March.
    Read More
    Navalny then submitted his candidate registration papers with the Central Election Commission, which can approve or reject his candidacy.
    His candidacy is unlikely because Russian law prevents convicted criminals from running for public office. But Navalry claims the conviction was bogus and politically motivated to block his presidential bid.
    Russian police arrest hundreds in protests on Putin&#39;s birthday
    Russian police arrest hundreds in protests on Putin's birthday
    Navalny rose to prominence during large-scale anti-government protests in Russia in 2011. His anti-corruption stance has touched a chord, and he has been running an unofficial election campaign across the country.
    In October, thousands of people attended marches in 26 cities against Putin on the leader's 65th birthday.

    Pamela Boykoff, Darya Tarasova and Fred Pleitgen contributed to this report