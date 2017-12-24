Kremlin critic nominated to run in Russian presidential race

(CNN) Russian activist Alexey Navalny kicked off a run for the country's presidency on Sunday even though an embezzlement conviction would appear to disqualify him from pursuing the job.

Navalny held nomination gatherings Sunday that were required before he could register as a presidential candidate.

He would ostensibly challenge President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to run in the March vote. Putin has served as either Prime Minister or President of the country since 1999.

Navalny is seen by his supporters as an alternative to Putin. He is widely popular among youth and has tapped anger over a sluggish economy and endemic corruption.

More than 500 people were needed to come together to officially endorse Navalny, but his support exceeded that threshold. The opposition leader said on Facebook that supporters in 20 cities gathered to nominate him to run in March.

