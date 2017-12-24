Philippines mall fire: One dead, dozens missing

Story highlights Authorities have recovered one body from the scene, state media reports

Another 36 are missing and feared dead

(CNN) Firefighters recovered a body from a shopping mall in the southern Philippines city of Davao after a blaze broke out on Saturday, according to a state-run media outlet.

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported the recovery of "one charred body" from the fourth floor of the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) mall on Sunday. Another 36 people remain missing and are feared dead.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said in a press conference that the Bureau of Fire and Protection would continue its efforts to recover those believed missing. "They will not stop until they [find] the 36 there," she said, according to PNA.

The mayor also confirmed that all 37 of the people caught in the fire were call center agents for Survey Sampling International (SSI), a business process outsourcing company located on the fourth floor of the mall.

The fire started Saturday morning. in the third floor of the NCCC mall, according to CNN Philippines , not long before the mall was set to open.

