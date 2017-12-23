Story highlights Jaireme Barrow invents TheBlankBox to scare off would-be thieves

If anyone attempts to lift empty package, an enormous boom rings out

(CNN) After having packages repeatedly stolen from his porch, a Tacoma, Washington, man came up with a creative way to deter would-be thieves.

At first, Jaireme Barrow installed surveillance cameras. However, he told CNN's Michael Smerconish on Saturday that no arrests were ever made despite footage of "at least 20" suspected thieves in action. That's when he decided to take matters into his own hands.

His solution? An invention he calls TheBlankBox, which features a loud 12 gauge-shotgun blank.

"It's a blank triggering mechanism, only one moving piece," Barrow told Smerconish.

"Unless you count the guy running off your front porch, that is," he added with a smile.

Read More