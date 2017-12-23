Trump takes aim at top FBI officials

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump again took to Twitter to criticize the FBI, this time singling out two FBI officials Saturday afternoon.

"How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?" Trump wrote in one tweet . In another tweet , Trump said McCabe "is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!"

McCabe told senior FBI officials months ago he was planning on retiring in the coming months, two sources familiar with his plans told CNN. He told senior agents he is eligible to retire in March, the sources said. Under FBI rules governing accumulated leave, he may be able to exit earlier. He is not being forced out, several sources familiar with the situation told CNN.

As for the campaign donations, McCabe himself never received any money for his wife's campaign for state senate. The president is referencing donations to Dr. Jill McCabe's campaign, something reported by the Wall Street Journal last year. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's political action committee made six contributions totaling $467,500 to McCabe's campaign, the Journal reported. In addition, campaign records show that the state Democratic Party, over which McAuliffe has great influence, made two other payments totaling $207,788 in September and October 2015. These donations all occurred before McCabe took over as deputy director of the FBI and before he would have had any oversight into the Clinton email investigation.

The criticism of McCabe comes as a growing number of Republicans are questioning the credibility of Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between Trump's team and Russian officials.

